NEVER TOO LATE: 101-Year-Old Man and 97-year-old Wife Move to Israel!

At age 101, Sanford (Sandy) Goldstein and his wife of 75 years, 97-year-old Rosalie Goldstein, are slated to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, fulfilling a life-long dream of making “aliyah,” the term used by Jews when they immigrate to Israel.

Aliyah is a step through which Jews can fulfill the “mitzvah” according to Jewish ritual law of living in the Land of Israel.

Sandy and Rosalie are arriving from Englewood, New Jersey. Their daughter Risa Shapiro will give her parents a soft landing in the Jewish state, welcoming them into her home in Netanya.

A staunch Zionist, Sandy began the aliyah process over 60 years ago, but was discouraged from immigrating. This time around, the Goldsteins will be assisted by a non-profit called Alynu, an organization started by Nechama Levy to help immigrants adjust to their new lives in Israel.

Sandy and Rosalie will join an extended family of five grandchildren and their spouses, and 12 great grandchildren, all of whom live in Israel.

“During these times of sorrow and heartbreak, we as a united Am Yisroel, cry together and celebrate together as one,” said the Goldstein’s daughter, Risa ahead of her parents’ arrival. “As Grandpa Goldstein says, ‘Be Strong and steadfast,’ like Joshua said, ‘Chazak vematz.'”



Image - Tomer Neuberg/Flash90