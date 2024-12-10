DEC 10, 2024 JLM 57°F 10:36 PM 03:36 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israeli wounded in California antisemitic car-ramming

Man identifying as a “Palestinian Iranian” intentionally struck group of Israelis with his car, seriously wounding one

World Israel News 11:40 AM

An Israeli man was serious wounded in an antisemitically-motivated car-ramming, with the assailant being a self-proclaimed “Palestinian Iranian.”

Prior to the attack, Roy Gross, an Israeli-American entrepreneur, was enjoying a night out with friends in upscale Laguna Beach, California.

Around 2 a.m., as Gross and his friends waited for a rideshare vehicle, two men approached the group and asked about their country of origin.

When Gross said Israel, one of the men identified himself as a “Palestinian Iranian” and began verbally attacking the group of Israelis.

Gross told Hebrew News, an outlet for Israeli expats in the U.S., that they attempted to deescalate the situation.

But the man and his friend, Gross said, blocked the Israelis’ vehicle and would not allow them to leave the scene.

The assailant then got into his vehicle and attempted to run over the group of Israelis several times, initially missing them.

On the third attempt, Gross said, he was struck by the vehicle and suffered a compound fracture in his leg.

Gross, 28, who grew up in central Israel’s Nordiya and moved to California nearly a decade ago, said he had never before experienced antisemitism in the U.S.

“This is the first time I have encountered violence like this,” Gross told Hebrew News. “We tried to calm things down and avoid a confrontation, but the suspect acted maliciously and with intent to harm.”

Gross, who owns a construction company and is also a music producer, said that he had already undergone one surgery on his leg and will need an additional operation.

He is currently hospitalized and will not be released for several days.

Laguna Beach police said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime and have arrested the perpetrator.

Since the October 7th Hamas massacres, there has been a major spike in antisemitic incidents throughout the U.S.

PHOTO: Use according to Section 27 A

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Vicky Cohn 6 hours ago
''Palestinian Iranian'' - What horse shit is this??? There is no such thing as a Palestinian!
M Cohen 6 hours ago
The idea of an illegitimate state called palestine is now totally dead. Jordan is your dumpster.
Soniya Christova 7 hours ago
May God arise to defend deliver save heal all Israeli people&soon revenge full measure on all antiSemites criminals as Islamic terrorists &UN pro-terrorists collaborators corrupted as&by them funders
Soniya Christova 7 hours ago
All so called falsely Palestinians are Muslim Arabs Jihadists genocidial war criminals sexual perverted corrupted by UN liars kidnapers massmurderers&,must be eliminated or expelled out of all nonmusl
[Anonymous] 8 hours ago
Yes, the antisemitism comes from actual Muslims in the US maybe the non-Muslims just give them a slap on the wrist when they’re arrested, but all these things are happening because of the Muslims
[Anonymous] 8 hours ago
Liberal CA sucks! Their laws won’t protect you. Time to go home. Our time in the Diaspora is closing!
Neil Kay 9 hours ago
Don’t let the perpetrator get away with a wrap to the knuckles. He must be
Nancy Tallman 10 hours ago
Stop this evil. This can not be tolerated in the USA. No more violence
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
Don’t talk to much.. let your gun or peace maker do the talking..
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
Always carry a license pistol.. with you.. there is sin if defend yourself to shooting an Arab.. you must shoot them dead.. there is no crime committed..
Cindy 11 hours ago
Start a precedent, hang this idiot in the public square! Teach the others consequences in the USA.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Operation Northern Arrows Palestine = Hamas = ISIS ISRAEL - IRAN WAR "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Trump Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Biblical Archaeology Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Hamas Stories from "Swords of Iron" Israeli Technology Hezbollah The Bible The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran Muslim Persecution of Jews