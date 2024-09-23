ICYMI: ‘Cataclysmic consequences’ if Iran strikes Israel, warns US official

US official warns Iran against striking Israel, hints Biden administration ‘encouraging’ Tehran to avoid ‘cataclysmic’ consequences of an attack.

Iran will face “cataclysmic” consequences if it strikes Israel in retaliation for the July 31st killing of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, a U.S. official warned on Friday.

Speaking with AFP on condition of anonymity, the American official said that the United States “would encourage the Iranians — and I know many are — not to move down that road, because the consequences could be quite cataclysmic, particularly for Iran.”

Pointing to Iran’s status as the primary patron of Hamas and linking Tehran to the October 7th invasion of Israel, the U.S. official hinted that it was Iran’s best interests to not take any action which could torpedo the ongoing hostage deal talks between Hamas and Israel.

“It was Hamas, a proxy of Iran, that started this war on October 7, and it would be ironic if Iran was do something to basically derail what we think is the best opportunity at a very comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal that we have had in many months,” U.S. official said.

On Friday, the same day as the official spoke with AFP, President Joe Biden expressed optimism regarding the prospects for a hostage deal, saying the two sides were closer than ever to reaching a breakthrough.

That same day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged Britain and France to support Israel in “attacking significant targets” in Iran, should the Islamic republic strike Israel.

Responding to Katz’s comments, the U.S. official cited by AFP said that the United States is prepared for “every possible contingency.”

“We are going to do everything that is needed to defend Israel against any attacks from Iran,” he said.