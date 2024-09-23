SEP 25, 2024 JLM 76°F 10:28 AM 03:28 AM EST
ICYMI: ‘Cataclysmic consequences’ if Iran strikes Israel, warns US official

NEWSRAEL: This "US official" might think his "warnings" have an effect on Iran. They don't. The only deterrent to attacking Israel is the willingness to STRIKE Iran. So far,only Israel is willing to do so.

World Israel News 23.09.2024

US official warns Iran against striking Israel, hints Biden administration ‘encouraging’ Tehran to avoid ‘cataclysmic’ consequences of an attack.

Iran will face “cataclysmic” consequences if it strikes Israel in retaliation for the July 31st killing of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, a U.S. official warned on Friday.

Speaking with AFP on condition of anonymity, the American official said that the United States “would encourage the Iranians — and I know many are — not to move down that road, because the consequences could be quite cataclysmic, particularly for Iran.”

Pointing to Iran’s status as the primary patron of Hamas and linking Tehran to the October 7th invasion of Israel, the U.S. official hinted that it was Iran’s best interests to not take any action which could torpedo the ongoing hostage deal talks between Hamas and Israel.

“It was Hamas, a proxy of Iran, that started this war on October 7, and it would be ironic if Iran was do something to basically derail what we think is the best opportunity at a very comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal that we have had in many months,” U.S. official said.

On Friday, the same day as the official spoke with AFP, President Joe Biden expressed optimism regarding the prospects for a hostage deal, saying the two sides were closer than ever to reaching a breakthrough.

That same day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged Britain and France to support Israel in “attacking significant targets” in Iran, should the Islamic republic strike Israel.

Responding to Katz’s comments, the U.S. official cited by AFP said that the United States is prepared for “every possible contingency.”

“We are going to do everything that is needed to defend Israel against any attacks from Iran,” he said.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy a day ago
That’s just the propaganda story for the news. They’re telling Iran to go for it.
Gareth Villeneuve 02:24 24.09.2024 a day ago
On the surface we are powerful but Biden has our hands tied. He only supports Iran & our enemies worldwide. Thanks Benedict Arnold Biden.
Sandy Grant 20:32 23.09.2024 a day ago
Please…. Get a real leader who loves America the job. These evil creeps have been there way too long
[Anonymous] 20:25 23.09.2024 a day ago
Have some wise people making comments today. I’m a proud American - and very distrustful, ashamed of the Obiden regime!
John R 19:45 23.09.2024 a day ago
Samuel,I could not say it any better than you did!
[Anonymous] 19:37 23.09.2024 a day ago
What?? Joey drawing a line in the sand?? Didn’t Obama do that too?? And, look where it got him??!! Israel does not bluff, not boast. They just dig in n fight!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Samuel Franco 19:31 23.09.2024 a day ago
This is an election year. A very important at that. These US Officials cannot be trusted or taking seriously. They will say anything that you want to hear but do whatever they want and benefits them!
[Anonymous] 19:25 23.09.2024 2 days ago
I don’t believe the US officials!
