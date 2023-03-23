06:57 PM 12:57 PM EST MAR 23, 2023 JLM 62°F
WATCH: Soul-warming video of terrorist attack survivor, ex-US Marine, and hero, David Stern, leaving the hospital

Filmmaker, Ezri Tobe, made this great video of terrorist attack survivor and hero, David Stern, leaving the hospital and heading home to his community in the Shomron.

Newsrael News Desk 12:30 6 hours ago

Duel citizen David Stern is from the settlement of Itamar, a former US Marine who works as a weapons instructor.

Source - Documenting Israel/Telegram

Comments
Rita Fults 12:22 5 hours ago
God bless! Proud to call him Brother! Love ISRAEL and so proud of It's defenders!!!
Jeanne Ferguson 11:21 6 hours ago
God bless 🙏
