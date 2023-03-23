Duel citizen David Stern is from the settlement of Itamar, a former US Marine who works as a weapons instructor.
Source - Documenting Israel/Telegram
WATCH: Soul-warming video of terrorist attack survivor, ex-US Marine, and hero, David Stern, leaving the hospital
Filmmaker, Ezri Tobe, made this great video of terrorist attack survivor and hero, David Stern, leaving the hospital and heading home to his community in the Shomron.
Newsrael News Desk 12:30 6 hours ago
