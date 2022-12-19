05:44 PM 10:44 AM EST DEC 20, 2022 JLM 58°F
IDF issues demolition order for home of terrorist who killed Israeli man near Hebron

Family of Muhammed al-Jabari can appeal decision; shooting terror attack on October 29 killed Ronen Hanania, wounded four others

Newsrael News Desk 10:00 19.12.2022 a day ago

TOI reports that Muhammed Kamel al-Jabari, an apparent member of the Hamas terror group, carried out the shooting attack near a convenience store owned by a Palestinian, between Kiryat Arba and Hebron on October 29.

Ronen Hanania, an Israeli resident of Kiryat Arba, was killed and his son was wounded in the initial attack. Al-Jabari left the scene by car and returned on foot several minutes later, and opened fire on medics and settlement security guards who arrived at the scene to help the pair.

James Morrin 11:22 19.12.2022 a day ago
Yes to demolition. It sends a clear message. Move in a Jewish family where the house was.
Mark Zanghetti 08:12 19.12.2022 a day ago
@Tuin Boon, I agree with you but everyone deserves their day in court before any punishment is meted out.
Tuin Boon 08:04 19.12.2022 a day ago
Demolition of his home and other assets should have already been done immediately following the terrorist’s assaults.
