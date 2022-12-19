IDF issues demolition order for home of terrorist who killed Israeli man near Hebron

TOI reports that Muhammed Kamel al-Jabari, an apparent member of the Hamas terror group, carried out the shooting attack near a convenience store owned by a Palestinian, between Kiryat Arba and Hebron on October 29.

Ronen Hanania, an Israeli resident of Kiryat Arba, was killed and his son was wounded in the initial attack. Al-Jabari left the scene by car and returned on foot several minutes later, and opened fire on medics and settlement security guards who arrived at the scene to help the pair.



Source - TOI/Twitter - Image - IDF