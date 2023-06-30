A rejuvenated Iran-Al-Qaeda link poses new security threats - also for Israel

(June 29, 2023 / JNS) Former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot revealed earlier this month that Israel was asked by Egypt in 2015 to conduct airstrikes against Islamic State targets.

“There aren’t many countries in the world that know how to locate targets the size of a podium and to put a missile on a target in a 1,000 kilometer radius around Israel. Our enemies saw it, the Russians saw it, the Americans saw it. The ones who know best how much the IDF works in the Middle East are the ISIS men, since they paid the price of hundreds dead and wounded, and they knew,” he stated.

Yet despite the many military blows that Salafi jihadist entities have absorbed over the years—both ISIS and Al Qaeda—both have been able to survive and create new threats due to their ideology, which cannot be bombed out of existence.

In recent days, the Kurdish-led autonomy in northeast Syria announced that it will begin to hold trials for ISIS members who remain under Kurdish guard and who come from many states around the world.

Meanwhile, the new leader of Al-Qaeda, Saif al-Adel, who arrived in Afghanistan from Iran in November 2022, represents a development that has significance for Israel, according to Michael Barak, senior researcher and head of the Global Jihad Research at the International Institute for Counter Terrorism (ICT) and and a lecturer at the Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy at Reichman University, Herzliya.

“Al Qaeda still has some of its leadership in Iran,” said Barak. “With Al-Adel now trying to strengthen his status within Al-Qaeda, this organization poses more of an external threat to Israel than ISIS.”

Meanwhile, ISIS, according to Barak, is far from vanishing. Its strongest areas these days are on the African continent, particularly the Sahel region, and Afghanistan.

“Africa has weak and failed governments. And in Afghanistan, the Taliban does not control all of the country. Into these power vacuums, ISIS enters,” said Barak.

When it comes to Israel, ISIS and Al-Qaeda put a stress on the importance of attacking it, according to the terrorism researchers, but face major operational hurdles in this regard. Internally, they said, the threat of ISIS recruitment of a small but dangerous number of Arab Israelis remains substantial.

“ISIS and Al-Qaeda give apologetics for why they’re not focused on Israel, though they do mention a jihadist obligation to fight it and ‘liberate’ the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem,” said Barak.

“They state that because Israel is surrounded by a strip of countries and enemies of Salafi jihadists, which defend the border with Israel, they cannot launch attacks. This includes Jordan, Egypt and even Hezbollah, which is accused of guarding the border and preventing ‘holy fighters’ access to it,” he continued.

“They say that they will set up an Islamic Salafi jihadi base as soon as they can on Israel’s borders, and from there they will attack Israel, and that this is a highly important goals,” he said.

“Ideologically, certainly, ISIS positions Israel as a very coveted target. We have seen attacks carried out within Israel by Arab Israelis that ISIS took responsibility for, like the March 2022 Hadera shooting terror incident,” she said.

“ISIS has claimed responsibility for attacks that have occurred recently in Israel. It is competing with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to recruit terrorists in Israel,” said Lisnyansky.

The Taliban, for its part, is also moving closer to Hamas in order to send a message of solidarity with it, while within the Gaza Strip, Salafi jihadists, who once challenged Hamas, are today able to promote radical ideology against Israel and promote their ideas—so long as they do not criticize Hamas itself.

“These organizations are not sitting still. We are witnessing a return of the same loop, in which they use territories to promote terrorism against the West. They openly talk about their intentions to do so,” said Lisnyansky.