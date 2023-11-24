VIDEOS: IDF destroys the house of PIJ terrorist from August 2023 attack in Tel Aviv
Scenes of the house of the martyr Kamel Abu Bakr, who carried out the “Tel Aviv” terror attack, after it was demolished by the occupation army during the storming of the town of Rummana, west of Jenin, at dawn today.
NEWSRAEL Editor10:309 hours ago
The attack took place shortly before the anti-Bibi rally in the central Tel Aviv location.
An Israeli security guard was critically wounded in a terrorist attack, in central Tel Aviv.
The Palestinian terrorist who opened fire at municipal patrolmen on the busy Allenby street was shot and died of his wounds.