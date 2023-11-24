07:50 PM 12:50 PM EST NOV 24, 2023 JLM 58°F
VIDEOS: IDF destroys the house of PIJ terrorist from August 2023 attack in Tel Aviv

Scenes of the house of the martyr Kamel Abu Bakr, who carried out the “Tel Aviv” terror attack, after it was demolished by the occupation army during the storming of the town of Rummana, west of Jenin, at dawn today.

NEWSRAEL Editor 10:30 9 hours ago

The attack took place shortly before the anti-Bibi rally in the central Tel Aviv location.

An Israeli security guard was critically wounded in a terrorist attack, in central Tel Aviv. 

The Palestinian terrorist who opened fire at municipal patrolmen on the busy Allenby street was shot and died of his wounds.

Tonight, his family's home was destroyed.

Comments
08:35 9 hours ago
The wicked will be remembered no more,blown away like chaff in the wind:in King Yeshuas name:Amen.Praying for hearts to turn from evil to King Yeshua as there is no LIFE without Him Amen.Shalom Shalom
