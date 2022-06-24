Iran is intensively establishing its military presence in eastern Syria

On Tuesday, June 21, dozens of officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) arrived from Damascus at the military airport in Deir a-Zor, in order to explore the city of al-Miyadin and its surroundings.

The network added that Iranian officers turned to the al-Tamu neighborhood in the city of al-Miyadin in the rural area of Deir a-Zor district, and then to the "al-Rahba castle" in the suburbs of the city, and from there to the "Ein Ali" temple area in al-Badiya, in order to explore the area. It is believed that this is a first stage of adding troops and units to these areas in Syria in the near future.