Palestinians Clash With Soldiers at Joseph’s Tomb

The IDF said that Palestinians shot at the soldiers who returned fire. No soldiers were injured.

The Lion’s Den, a Palestinian terror group based in Shechem claimed responsibility for firing on the Israelis.

Shechem is under the administrative and security jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority. Once a month, Jews are allowed to visit the holy site to pray under heavy security provided by Israeli forces. For security reasons, the visits always take place at night.

Palestinians frequently set up barricades in Shechem and attack Jews visiting the holy site with gunfire, firebombs and stones.

The visit comes amidst regular IDF counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the IDF has thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Breaking the Wave was launched by the IDF following a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people. Overall, 31 people were killed in Palestinian terror attacks in 2022.