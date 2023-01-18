12:16 PM 05:16 AM EST JAN 19, 2023 JLM 58°F
Palestinians Clash With Soldiers at Joseph’s Tomb

Palestinians clashed with Israeli soldiers as a group of Jews made a pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday night. The tomb is the burial site of Joseph, the Biblical son of the Patriarch Jacob.

TPS News Agency 13:00 a day ago

The IDF said that Palestinians shot at the soldiers who returned fire. No soldiers were injured.
The Lion’s Den, a Palestinian terror group based in Shechem claimed responsibility for firing on the Israelis.

Shechem is under the administrative and security jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority. Once a month, Jews are allowed to visit the holy site to pray under heavy security provided by Israeli forces. For security reasons, the visits always take place at night.

Palestinians frequently set up barricades in Shechem and attack Jews visiting the holy site with gunfire, firebombs and stones.
The visit comes amidst regular IDF counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the IDF has thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Breaking the Wave was launched by the IDF following a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people. Overall, 31 people were killed in Palestinian terror attacks in 2022.

Comments
Jeanne Ferguson 15:55 18 hours ago
Shot them with real bullets. They have no right to this sight or any other in Isreal. They need to be deported and if caught coming back jailed for a period of time then kicked out again. Three strike
Danielle Pentecost 13:38 21 hours ago
Joseph was a Hebrew so why do the Palestinians want with Joseph?
Pamela Hackner 12:49 21 hours ago
Why are Muslim Arabs allowed any where Joseph's Tomb , it is a Jewish Holy site not Muslim.Time for them to be deported to Jordan
Pamela Hackner 12:47 21 hours ago
Hiram don't call them animals it is an insult to Animal's who do kill their own kind or send their own children out wearing suicide belts then celebrate their deaths .They are sub human creatures
Hiram Moran 12:41 a day ago
Stinking animals
12:36 a day ago
The world hate us anyway so we should instruct the army to shoot to kill any terrorist who shoot at us . No mercy . The terrorist only understand using force . Fight your enemy with the language they
John Whitcombe 11:15 a day ago
Shoot man what are you waiting for. They mean business.
