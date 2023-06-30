02:44 AM 07:44 PM EST JUL 1, 2023 JLM 66°F
Pew: 87% of Israelis has positive view of America

“Israel’s current view of the U.S. is the most positive since 2000,” tweeted Israel Nitzan, acting consul general of Israel in New York.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 08:30 18 hours ago

(June 29, 2023 / JNS) A new study of global attitudes shows that Israel is the country with the second-highest positive opinions towards the United States, with only Poland ranked higher.

The report from the Pew Research Center reveals that among Israelis, 87% hold a favorable view of the United States, while 12% have a negative opinion. This compares to the survey’s high in Poland of 93%, the low in Hungary of 44% and the median of 59% overall across the 23 surveyed countries.

Other outlier countries with notably higher or lower levels of anti-Americanism included Australia at 52% and South Korea at 79%.

“Israel’s current view of the U.S. is the most positive since 2000,” Israel Nitzan, acting consul general at the Consulate General of Israel New York, tweeted of the survey.

