CENTCOM chief arrives in Israel, discusses Iran, Hezbollah with military brass

A statement issued by the Israeli Defense Ministry said that the meeting, held at the Defense Ministry headquarters, also included IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, head of the IDF Operations Division Oded Basiuk, IDF attache in Washington Hedi Silberman and head of the Political-Security Division at the Ministry of Defense Dror Shalom.

"In their conversation, Gallant and Kurilla discussed the security challenges in the region, focusing on Iranian terrorist activity throughout the Middle East, including funding, training and the transfer of weapons to terrorist organizations in Syria and in Lebanon," read the statement.

It also referred to a telephone conversation between Gallant and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the day before. "Following his conversation with Defense Secretary Austin, the defense minister spoke with General Kurilla about the progress in the security-military coordination between Israel and the US, to prevent military nuclear weapons from Iran."

US President Joe Biden and his administration have expressed growing concerns over the controversial legislation adopted by the Knesset on Monday and the government pushing through its judicial overhaul plan despite mass demonstrations in Israel against it. In his conversation with Austin on Tuesday, Gallant referred to these concerns, noting, "The State of Israel is a strong democracy and will remain so in the future."