New Israeli Tech Tool Monitors Wave of Palestinian Violence

“A mosaic of terrorist groups, many backed by the Iran Regime, has found Judea and Samaria ripe ground for plotting violence and attacking Israelis.”

After a major increase in terrorist attacks in early 2022, it became clear to the IDF that the PA lost had control. The starting point for the logged events on the map is the beginning of Operation Break the Wave (aka Operation Wave Breaker), which the IDF initiated in the spring amid a spike in Palestinian terror attacks that has racked up a death toll of 31 lives.