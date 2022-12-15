03:22 AM 08:22 PM EST DEC 17, 2022 JLM 56°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
New Israeli Tech Tool Monitors Wave of Palestinian Violence

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) introduced a new interactive mapping tool that provides much-needed context and presents objective facts as violent Palestinian factions intensify attacks on Israelis in Judea and Samaria According to the FDD, “It shows the timing and location of violence perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists as well as responses from Israeli security forces.”

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 16:00 15.12.2022 a day ago

“A mosaic of terrorist groups, many backed by the Iran Regime, has found Judea and Samaria ripe ground for plotting violence and attacking Israelis.” 
After a major increase in terrorist attacks in early 2022, it became clear to the IDF that the PA lost had control. The starting point for the logged events on the map is the beginning of Operation Break the Wave (aka Operation Wave Breaker), which the IDF initiated in the spring amid a spike in Palestinian terror attacks that has racked up a death toll of 31 lives.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Michael Nicholls 19:55 15.12.2022 a day ago
I remeber growing up in England and every street had a police box with a bobby sitting in it no crime.These boxes are deterents even unmaned with tinted windows I think yerusalem should have some.
Tony Pettitt 19:13 15.12.2022 a day ago
The media is antisemitic and sides always with the Palestinians whither they start the violence or not!!!!!
Soniya Christova 14:31 15.12.2022 a day ago
Its is good&so needy but Israel must not only monitor&spread truth worldwide for constant terror ctimes of islamic terror regimes as Iranian, Palestinuan,Syrian etc.&expulsate them out of Israel.
0/200