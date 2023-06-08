Israeli national shot dead in Los Angeles

An Israeli national in their 30s was reportedly shot dead on Wednesday outside their home in Los Angeles.



According to U.S. media reports, the victim was talking to the suspect outside their Hollywood Hills home when they suddenly pulled out a gun and shot them several times.



The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The shooting took place around 2 am Los Angeles time. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim but had to declare their death. The victim, who has been living in the city for several years, is a resident of southern Israel where their family resides.

The Israeli Consulate General in Los Angeles said it was examining the reports.



Source - Ynet/Twitter - Image - Reuters