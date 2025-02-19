FEB 19, 2025 JLM 52°F 06:45 PM 11:45 AM EST
Iran threatens fresh missile attack on Israel ‘in due time’

IRGC deputy commander-in-chief says Iran will attack Israel with ballistic missiles for a third time, in the near future

World Israel News 10:40 AM

A senior Iranian military official pledged a third round of ballistic missile strikes on Israel, saying that the attack would occur in the near future.

Deputy IRGC commander-in-chief Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said while speaking at a conference on Monday that “True Promise III will be carried out in due time.”

Fadavi claimed that Israel had suffered a crushing defeat in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which was launched following the October 7th massacre.

“Zionist regime officials themselves admit that Hamas won and they lost,” Fadavi said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after battling Iranian proxy groups, including Hezbollah, Jerusalem “can and will finish the job” fighting Iran’s “axis of terror.”

In response, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei sniped that Israel “cannot do a damn thing” to seriously damage Iran.

The exchange came on the heels of reports that Israel is planning a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities later this year.

After a massive weapons shipment from the U.S. was delivered to Israel, which was previously held up by the Biden administration, speculation has grown that an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear assets is imminent.

“If the Zionist entity attacks our nuclear facilities, we will respond in kind. I do not believe they would take such a reckless step, as they know well how we would react,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Arabic-language outlet Al Mayadeen .

In November, shortly after Israel destroyed critical air defense systems following Iran’s second attack on Israel,

“Responding to the Zionist entity’s attack is inevitable and certain,” Araghchi said to the outlet at the time.

“However, the circumstances, timing, and form of this response will be determined based on the appropriate conditions.”

PHOTO: Use according to Section 27 A

 

Services 808 6 hours ago
These Iranians aren’t very smart, because 1 day after any Iranian attack… thie country won’t exist any longer
