Israeli family donates corneas of IDF soldier killed last week, restores sight for two

The corneas from the eyes of 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, the Givati Brigade soldier from Gedera who was killed in a terrorist attack near the settlement of Shavei Shomron last week, were transplanted on Sunday morning into the eyes of two elderly patients.

Rachel Va’anunu, the coordinator at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where the operations were performed, said: “We told the transplant recipients who were the donor who gave them the corneas with which they will be able to see again and we saw the excitement and sadness on their faces.

Source: Jerusalem Post - Telegram