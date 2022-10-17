09:33 PM 02:33 PM EST OCT 19, 2022 JLM 64°F
Israeli family donates corneas of IDF soldier killed last week, restores sight for two

The two recipients, both in their 80s, were Binyamin Goren and Aviva Ra’anan, whose new corneas restored their sight.

Newsrael News Desk 22:30 17.10.2022 2 days ago

The corneas from the eyes of 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, the Givati Brigade soldier from Gedera who was killed in a terrorist attack near the settlement of Shavei Shomron last week, were transplanted on Sunday morning into the eyes of two elderly patients. 

Rachel Va’anunu, the coordinator at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where the operations were performed, said: “We told the transplant recipients who were the donor who gave them the corneas with which they will be able to see again and we saw the excitement and sadness on their faces. 

Source: Jerusalem Post - Telegram

Comments
Soniya Christova 20:02 17.10.2022 2 days ago
May his memory be blessing and his family comforted and may God soon revenge to Islamic tertorisrs for every Israeli or other victim of islamic tertor criminals
Desiree Siefkas 19:52 17.10.2022 2 days ago
Prayers for the IDF soldier and family members. Congratulations to the people being able to see again.
Phillip Avalos 19:40 17.10.2022 2 days ago
Prayers For IDF and Family’s And for the Elders that were able see Again￼￼ Thank you Jesus￼ !!✡️✡️🇮🇱🇮🇱￼
