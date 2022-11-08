London Jews Facing Spree of Antisemitic Attacks

The Algemeiner reports that an antisemitic “hate crimes pandemic” has been breaking out in the Stamford Hill and Hackney sections of London since October 29, according to information released by the area’s Jewish community watch group, Shomrim.

“The racism pandemic continues,” the group tweeted on Tuesday, reporting on an incident — one of eight that have occurred in just several days — in which a known local assaulted a Jewish resident of Stamford Hill while yelling, “You Jews, you think you run the world.”



Source - The Algemeiner/Twitter - Image - Screenshot