IAI Successfully Doubles Venµs Satellite’s Expected Service

Venµs changed altitude in space and will carry out the continued mission at higher altitude. IAI is one of the few companies in the world with end-to-end space capabilities

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully doubled the Venµs satellite’s service life. In addition, IAI changed the Venµs satellite’s altitude in space, which initially decreased from its initial mission of 720km above Earth to 410km. Instead of returning the satellite to Earth and completing its mission, IAI’s engineers returned Venµs to higher altitude to continue carrying out its mission at 560km. This altitude increase allows for an addition of a new and unplanned phase in the satellite's life.

Venµs (Vegetation and Environment Monitoring New Micro-Satellite) is an earth-observation micro-satellite designed jointly by the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES). IAI’s engineers are responsible for the satellite’s operations, managing the satellite around the clock (24/7/365) and ensuring the scientific and technological missions’ continuity.