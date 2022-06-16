Tel-Aviv ranks as world's 7th best tech ecosystem

The city's startups are valued at $120 billion and raised a record-breaking $20 billion in 2021, making up 63% of the country's total.



"Israel has more startups per capita than any nation in the world thanks to its tight-knit entrepreneurial community, impressive R&D capabilities, educated population and strong government support," noted Startup Genome. Tel Aviv's startups are valued at $120 billion and raised a record-breaking $20 billion in 2021, making up 63% of the country's total. In addition, the city had 30 unicorns, which are companies valued at more than $1 billion, and 20 that went public, raising $4 billion.

In 2021, cybersecurity companies raised $8.8 billion, triple the amount from the previous year, according to the research firm.



As reported by Israel Hayom

Image source: Getty Images