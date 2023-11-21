06:17 PM 11:17 AM EST NOV 21, 2023 JLM 57°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari Speaks on Hostage Rescue Efforts

On October 7, Hamas terrorists abducted over 200 hostages and took them into Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson 11:00 7 hours ago

Among them was CPL Noa Marciano, 19-year-old IDF soldier.

Noa was taken alive and held hostage by Hamas in Gaza City, near the Shifa Hospital.

We are the IDF. Our purpose is to preserve the State of Israel, to protect its independence, and to stop its enemies from disrupting everyday life for Israel's citizens and residents.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Heather Redden 13:11 3 hours ago
🧎‍♀️I wake up praying for Israel, ground forces and hostages… I go to sleep 🧎‍♀️ praying this is 💔 Lord give favor for ALL those trying to get the hostages returned home😔🧎‍♀️
CHIMA DURU 12:07 4 hours ago
The God of Israel remember you never forsake your people intervene i pray O Lord
09:36 7 hours ago
Lord please let many of the hostages be found alive and able to recover. In Jesus name. Amen & Amen.
09:11 7 hours ago
Miriam I pray for Israel and the hostages almost daily-sometimes more than once a day. I know that Israel will succeed in winning. Am Yisrael chai!
09:08 7 hours ago
Get rid of Hamas IDF asap and anyone that supports them.
0/200