Prime Minister Liz Truss has compared the “moment of renewal” when Jewish families gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with her own attempt to bring a “new government and a new era for our country.”
Source - Twitter/Official
WATCH: PM Liz Truss sends Rosh Hashanah greetings
British Prime Minister Liz Truss took to Twitter, sharing a video message vowing to fight anti-Semitism and stand by Israel.
Newsrael News Desk 09:00 21 hours ago
