05:30 AM 10:30 PM EST SEP 27, 2022 JLM 68°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: PM Liz Truss sends Rosh Hashanah greetings

British Prime Minister Liz Truss took to Twitter, sharing a video message vowing to fight anti-Semitism and stand by Israel.

Newsrael News Desk 09:00 21 hours ago

Prime Minister Liz Truss has compared the “moment of renewal” when Jewish families gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with her own attempt to bring a “new government and a new era for our country.”

Source - Twitter/Official

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Anna Payton 06:05 20 hours ago
What you do unto Israel will be done unto you, you will be blessed, but as long as the US 🇺🇸 has talib and Omar, the USA 🇺🇸 will have judgement.
0/200