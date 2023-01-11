12:06 AM 05:06 PM EST JAN 12, 2023 JLM 47°F
WATCH: Lion’s Den Terrorist Among 16 Palestinian Fugitives Arrested

Israeli security forces in Judea and Samaria arrested 16 Palestinian terror suspects in Monday night counterterror raids, including a member of the Lion’s Den group who was responsible for several shooting attacks on soldiers.

TPS News Agency 12:00 12 hours ago

The Israel Defense Forces said it arrested 26-year-old Lion’s Den terrorist Wasim Zaher Estitiyeh in Shechem (Nablus).

Other suspects were arrested amid Palestinian violence in other villages.

In the village of Ya’bad, near Jenin, Palestinians threw an explosive device at soldiers, and gunfire was heard in the area. In the village of Anata, near Jerusalem, Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails at soldiers who used riot-control measures to break up the violence.

Video/Image source - Documenting Israel/Telegram

