BREAKING! Turkey strikes near US base in Syria after Pentagon calls for de-escalation

A suspected Turkish drone strike hit Kurdish-led militia base in northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing two members of a local US-backed Syrian counterterrorism unit and wounding three others, spokespeople for the group told Al-Monitor.

The strike hit the perimeter of the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) base at Shamuka, which lies adjacent to the main US military base in the area some 45 kilometers from the Turkish border.

The site is known to house US diplomatic delegations and senior Kurdish commanders in the past, but it remains unclear if any such officials were present at the time of the attack.

Source: Al-Monitor - Photo: Reuters

