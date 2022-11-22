06:58 AM 11:58 PM EST NOV 26, 2022 JLM 53°F
BREAKING! Turkey strikes near US base in Syria after Pentagon calls for de-escalation

The US military says it opposes Ankara's plans to send ground troops against Syria's Kurds, but it has stood down in the face of similar attacks in the past.

Newsrael News Desk 23:00 22.11.2022 3 days ago

A suspected Turkish drone strike hit Kurdish-led militia base in northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing two members of a local US-backed Syrian counterterrorism unit and wounding three others, spokespeople for the group told Al-Monitor.

The strike hit the perimeter of the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) base at Shamuka, which lies adjacent to the main US military base in the area some 45 kilometers from the Turkish border.

The site is known to house US diplomatic delegations and senior Kurdish commanders in the past, but it remains unclear if any such officials were present at the time of the attack.

Source: Al-Monitor - Photo: Reuters

Jeanne Ferguson 21:15 22.11.2022 3 days ago
Are they trying to pull the US in? Are they doing it for Russia?
