Ukraine’s Shrinking Jewish Community Remains Defiant

Numbers are scarce. Ukraine doesn’t disclose its military casualties, but consistent media reports suggest that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are killed daily.

Veteran Jewish activist Josef Zissels told the Tazpit Press Service he estimates that “20-30 Jews died defending Ukraine in 2022 alone,” and adds that another 50-60 were injured. He cautions that his estimate “is based on social media and my knowledge of the Jewish demographic.”

But he stresses that, “There’s no separate Jewish aspect in this war. Jews suffer and sacrifice like all Ukrainians. They fight, they volunteer for aid projects.”

The city of Bakhmut may be symbolic of Ukrainian Jewry’s place in the war. Russia has been trying since August to capture the city in the Donetsk region’s frontline.



Among Bakhmut’s fallen defenders are at least four Jewish soldiers. Medic Veniamin Khalapov was killed Jan 16. Denys Savchenko was a veteran of the 2014 revolution which ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych — later a member of the Azov Regiment, which Moscow vilified as neo-Nazi. Daniel Sztiber, the son of a synagogue benefactor in Poland, volunteered and fell at Bakhmut.



