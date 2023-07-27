IDF overnight activity in Judea and Samaria: 9 wanted terrorists arrested

The fighters arrested six wanted men in the villages of Halhol, Dora, Al Fawar and in the refugee camp El Aroub. In the city of Hebron, the fighters arrested two more wanted men, located and confiscated guns.

In the Aqebat Jaber refugee camp, the forces arrested another wanted person, during the operation suspects threw stones at the forces who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

During the activity in Kfar A-Ram, suspects shot fireworks and threw stones at the force, which responded with measures to disperse the protests. In the village of Bidou, the fighters located and confiscated a Carlo-type weapon and a cartridge, during the operation suspects threw stones at the force that responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

During the activity of the forces in the city of Kalkilia, a violent disorder developed that included throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the force. The IDF forces on the scene responded by dispersing demonstrations and firing into the air, injuries were detected. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The wanted terrorists who were arrested and the means of warfare that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there are no casualties to our units.