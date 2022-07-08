Far Left French MP ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on PM Borne

A far-left French parliamentarian has been roundly condemned by opponents who alleged she made an antisemitic comment during a rhetorical attack on the country’s new prime minister.

Mathilde Panot — a newly-elected MP from the La France Insoumise (“France Rising”) bloc that enjoyed a strong showing in June’s legislative elections — sarcastically referred to French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne as a “survivor.”

The first female premier of France in 30 years, Borne’s father, Joseph Bornstein, was a Polish Jewish refugee who fled from Belgium to France in 1940 and joined the French resistance against Nazi forces in Europe. He was later deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, where his father and his youngest brother were murdered upon arrival.

Source: The Algemeiner photo: Reuters