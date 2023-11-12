Netanyahu pushes back against global pressure: ‘Our war is your war’

Netanyahu warned that what Hamas represented — radical Islamic terror in the mould of the so-called “Islamic State” (or ISIS, or Daesh) — was a threat to the entire civilized world, especially to the Arab world, and that it had to be destroyed, or the threat would spread.

He spoke after a day in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had addressed a gathering of Muslim and Arab nations in Saudi Arabia — which had been, until recently, on track to a peace agreement with Israel — and told them that the only solution was to destroy Israel completely. He echoed the words of the pro-Palestinian protesters on university campuses, saying “Palestine” must be created “from the river to the sea,” implying the removal of Israel and the genocide of its non-Arab population.

Netanyahu said that the “axis of terror” represented by Iran was a threat to the stability of the Arab world as well as Israel.

Defense minister Yoav Gallant also addressed the nation, telling Israelis that he had toured the forces in the south and came away inspired by the degree of cooperation among the various branches of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and by the soldiers’ devotion. He recounted that they had told him: “If it takes a month, if it takes two months, if it takes a year — we want to finish the mission.”

He noted that the hostages currently being held by Hamas were hearing the sound of the tank shells, and taking hope.

Benny Gantz, the leader of the opposition Blue and White Party, which has joined a government of emergency unity, said that the war had proven that Israel’s own “TikTok generation” was fully capable of delivering the “best answer” to terrorist provocation.

