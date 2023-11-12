06:33 AM 11:33 PM EST NOV 14, 2023 JLM 63°F
Netanyahu pushes back against global pressure: ‘Our war is your war’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to growing pressure from around the world on Saturday night by telling them that Israel would not be pressured into easing the war on Hamas, adding: “Our war is your war.”

Newsrael News Desk 23:00 12.11.2023 a day ago

Netanyahu warned that what Hamas represented — radical Islamic terror in the mould of the so-called “Islamic State” (or ISIS, or Daesh) — was a threat to the entire civilized world, especially to the Arab world, and that it had to be destroyed, or the threat would spread.

He spoke after a day in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had addressed a gathering of Muslim and Arab nations in Saudi Arabia — which had been, until recently, on track to a peace agreement with Israel — and told them that the only solution was to destroy Israel completely. He echoed the words of the pro-Palestinian protesters on university campuses, saying “Palestine” must be created “from the river to the sea,” implying the removal of Israel and the genocide of its non-Arab population.

Netanyahu said that the “axis of terror” represented by Iran was a threat to the stability of the Arab world as well as Israel.

Defense minister Yoav Gallant also addressed the nation, telling Israelis that he had toured the forces in the south and came away inspired by the degree of cooperation among the various branches of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and by the soldiers’ devotion. He recounted that they had told him: “If it takes a month, if it takes two months, if it takes a year — we want to finish the mission.”

He noted that the hostages currently being held by Hamas were hearing the sound of the tank shells, and taking hope.

Benny Gantz, the leader of the opposition Blue and White Party, which has joined a government of emergency unity, said that the  war had proven that Israel’s own “TikTok generation” was fully capable of delivering the “best answer” to terrorist provocation.

Source: Breitbart

Comments
02:10 2 hours ago
Iran will not win the war. If their hatred spreads via its proxies and through those who believe the propaganda, Anyone who doesn’t profess to follow Islam will be considered an infidel be eliminated
Johnandtoni Miller 05:04 a day ago
Tell all those arm chair quarterbacks to shut the fuck up and watch Israel work it's magic. They might just learn something they can use when the slaughter comes there way
Johnandtoni Miller 04:59 a day ago
When Iraq invaded kawait did Israel tell Bush to back of and give Sadam Hussain some room to breath? No Israel had the US back unconditionally.
Johnandtoni Miller 04:56 a day ago
When the flying pig fuckers took down the twin towers on 9/11 did Israel insist the US not blow the fuck out of Afghanistan? I think not! Fuck them!
Johnandtoni Miller 04:54 a day ago
Bibi my advice to you is stand your ground you have a country that is counting on you to keep them safe by making tough choices.
Cynthia Glazier 04:28 13.11.2023 a day ago
You tell them BiBi Stand Strong and NO ceasefire! God Bless Israel, You and the IDF
Mike Galarneau 04:15 13.11.2023 a day ago
Take Back Gaza. It Belongs to Israel anyway.
Selina 02:31 13.11.2023 a day ago
Zechariah 12. That entire chapter is a tremendous blessing for Israel. The mourning at the end are actually tears of joy, overwhelming relief that it's finally over. I continue praying for Israel.🙏
00:39 13.11.2023 a day ago
The “axis of terror” is a threat to the entire world. Good that we have God!
Christine Miklosik 23:45 12.11.2023 a day ago
Bibi you are strong and God stands with you and all of Israel. There are times when you feel you are alone, you are not. War is a time to see who has your back and who does not. The devil never sleeps
Syble Presswood 21:35 12.11.2023 a day ago
I am so proud of American Military aiding our only ally in the east ,Israel.PM Netanyahu is right.If Iran wins this war, look for war everywhere against Jews and Christians !!
21:08 12.11.2023 a day ago
Hold firm Bibi. You are so right. Fight the good fight. God is with you. Praying he will send an army of angels to help you. Praying for your country and the men and women fighting this evil.
21:03 12.11.2023 a day ago
Bibi speaks true. These cowards want the world to bow to Satan/allah.
