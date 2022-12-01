04:58 AM 09:58 PM EST DEC 2, 2022 JLM 51°F
Largest study of ancient DNA shows medieval Ashkenazi Jewry was surprisingly diverse

Circa the 14th century, Ashkenazi women in Erfut, central Germany, carried a breast and ovarian cancer-indicative BRCA 1 mutation in their DNA. This mutation is unfortunately all too common in their modern descendants’ genomes, which is just one genetic sign that not a lot has changed in the ensuing 700-plus years.

Newsrael News Desk 02:30 01.12.2022 a day ago

This is the largest ancient Jewish DNA study to date. By the 14th century, Ashkenazi Jews had already received most of their main sources of genetic ancestry. 

The central German city was a thriving Jewish center in the Middle Ages and boasts one of the oldest still-standing synagogues in Europe. A massacre decimated the community in 1349 but Jews lived in the area until a final expulsion in 1454. At this time, a granary was constructed on top of the graveyard, sealing in the remains of thousands of Jews.

Source TOI/ Photo-TLDA Ronny Krause

Comments
Janice Hagberg 00:38 01.12.2022 a day ago
When I first had DNA done by Ancestry, it showed Jewish ancestry, but with their first update afterward, it eliminated the Jewish ancestry. What does that mean?
