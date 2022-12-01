Largest study of ancient DNA shows medieval Ashkenazi Jewry was surprisingly diverse

This is the largest ancient Jewish DNA study to date. By the 14th century, Ashkenazi Jews had already received most of their main sources of genetic ancestry.

The central German city was a thriving Jewish center in the Middle Ages and boasts one of the oldest still-standing synagogues in Europe. A massacre decimated the community in 1349 but Jews lived in the area until a final expulsion in 1454. At this time, a granary was constructed on top of the graveyard, sealing in the remains of thousands of Jews.

Source TOI/ Photo-TLDA Ronny Krause