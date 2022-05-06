‘Die Jews’: Antisemites Vandalize Historic Portland Synagogue

Death threat came just four days after the congregation marked Yom HaShoah.



Members of Portland’s Congregation Beth Israel discovered threatening antisemitic graffiti on an exterior wall and scorch marks on the front doors on Monday morning, according to local Oregon media. Beth Israel Rabbi Michael Cahana told local Channel 3 News the graffiti said, “‘Die Juden’ which is essentially a Nazi slogan, ‘death to Jews.'”

He also told The Oregonian that the death threat came just four days after the congregation marked Yom HaShoah, commemorating the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.