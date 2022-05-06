6 May, 2022 17:55
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Antisemitism
‘Die Jews’: Antisemites Vandalize Historic Portland Synagogue
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 17:30 05.05.2022 a day ago

Death threat came just four days after the congregation marked Yom HaShoah.

Members of Portland’s Congregation Beth Israel discovered threatening antisemitic graffiti on an exterior wall and scorch marks on the front doors on Monday morning, according to local Oregon media. Beth Israel Rabbi Michael Cahana told local Channel 3 News the graffiti said, “‘Die Juden’ which is essentially a Nazi slogan, ‘death to Jews.'”

He also told The Oregonian that the death threat came just four days after the congregation marked Yom HaShoah, commemorating the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

# Anti-Semitism
23:38 18 hours ago
it’s sad I’ve been To the temple in Portland very beautiful geographics would be hard for them to get caught but Jehovah‘s watching they will reap what they sow play with🔥 you will get burnt🔥
Bro Hes 21:37 20 hours ago
Sorry Putin/Biden/Bennet, and such, remind us Church Israel to neutralize moles in Israel w/ regards to "tents"of Israel that are in league with enemies: Psalm 83:7. Amen אמנ. USAGOP: USMilitary.
Linda Lou 21:30 20 hours ago
Jesus Christ knows who they are
Barry Simon 17:56 a day ago
Police need to find the culprits
Triple D 17:43 05.05.2022 a day ago
Wow they don't know how to spell correctly, wow lol
Xaver and 17:40 05.05.2022 a day ago
Die juden is nor correct translate, its means those jews
0 /200
Website By