WATCH: IDF forces arrested 16 wanted terrorists in Judea & Samaria overnight

Israeli forces arrested Palestinian Islamic terrorists and confiscated military equipment.

IDF Spokesperson 16:30 13.07.2023 2 days ago

During the arrest operation, suspects threw explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, paint canisters, and blocks of concrete from a roof. 

The wanted persons who were arrested were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there are no casualties to our forces.

Source - IDF/Telegram

