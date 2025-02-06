ICYMI: WATCH: Footage shows Egyptian army tanks amassed at Rafah border
Multiple videos show heavy Egyptian armor gathered in the Sinai in direct violation of the 1979 peace agreement, which stipulates that no Egyptian weapons are to be placed in the Sinai Desert.
World Israel News 7:20 AM
Multiple videos show heavy Egyptian armor gathered in the Sinai in direct violation of the 1979 peace agreement, which stipulates that no Egyptian weapons are to be placed in the Sinai Desert.
Image - Reuters
Did you find this article interesting?