FEB 7, 2025
ICYMI: WATCH: Footage shows Egyptian army tanks amassed at Rafah border

Multiple videos show heavy Egyptian armor gathered in the Sinai in direct violation of the 1979 peace agreement, which stipulates that no Egyptian weapons are to be placed in the Sinai Desert.

World Israel News 7:20 AM

Multiple videos show heavy Egyptian armor gathered in the Sinai in direct violation of the 1979 peace agreement, which stipulates that no Egyptian weapons are to be placed in the Sinai Desert.

Image - Reuters

Comments
G Green 15 hours ago
🤔 hmmm wonder why? Couldn't be because they don't want Gaza refugees and terrorists in their country. They said no, and weren't taken serious. Now, big guns out.
Harry Burke 16 hours ago
I hope Israel is not asleep at the wheel!
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
Time will tell what’s planned.
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
EYGPT looking for trouble why else would they be at ISRAELI border?
Barry Klempel 17 hours ago
Where is the outrage from the UN or the USA
Victor Harris 18 hours ago
A country divided among itself, will never stand, or ever be organized.
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
They mean business.. big time.. Israel 🇮🇱 is watching looking for first strike.. Israel 🇮🇱 have to draw first blood 🩸
Eileen Farr 18 hours ago
App won’t register my ✅
