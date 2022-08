The 47th Junior Track Cycling World Championships at the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome in Tel Aviv wrapped up August 27. This is the first time that the championships were held in Israel.

The event featured approximately 300 under-18 cyclists from 40 countries on five continents. Germany won the most medals, capturing four gold, three silver and five bronze in a variety of competitions.



Image - Yonatan Sindel/Flash90