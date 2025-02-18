FEB 19, 2025 JLM 52°F 06:45 PM 11:45 AM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Auschwitz Survivor Shares Holocaust Memories on 100th Birthday

Ted Bolgar, an Auschwitz survivor who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, reflects on a life shaped by unimaginable horrors and remarkable resilience.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:20 AM

Deported to Auschwitz in 1944, Ted lost his mother and sister to the gas chambers while enduring forced labor alongside his father and surviving death marches, the Warsaw Ghetto, and Dachau before liberation by the United Nations in 1945.

Now living in Montreal with a family that includes nine great-grandchildren, Bolgar continues to share his story, emphasizing the importance of remembering the Holocaust and expressing hope for the enduring strength of the Jewish people and Israel.

Comments
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
He loves you Ted… us all :) “…I will give you a new heart..”(Isa) ““For what great nation is there that has God so near to it, as the LORD our God is to us, for whatever reason we may call upon Him?”
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
YES. !!!!!!
