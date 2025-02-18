ICYMI: WATCH: Auschwitz Survivor Shares Holocaust Memories on 100th Birthday

Deported to Auschwitz in 1944, Ted lost his mother and sister to the gas chambers while enduring forced labor alongside his father and surviving death marches, the Warsaw Ghetto, and Dachau before liberation by the United Nations in 1945.

Now living in Montreal with a family that includes nine great-grandchildren, Bolgar continues to share his story, emphasizing the importance of remembering the Holocaust and expressing hope for the enduring strength of the Jewish people and Israel.