An amazing discovery at the archeological site of the Southern Wall

Right in the middle of the holiday: A spectacular discovery of a mikveh (purification bath) at the archeological site of the Southern Wall

Archaeological excavations at the Southern Wall site revealed a spectacular discovery, just before Shavuot, which so powerfully illustrates the connection of An Israel to the city of Jerusalem and especially in the three holidays, including Shavuot as well.

During the excavations, they discovered an entire mikveh of purity, with steps leading to a knot of stones that are supposed to continue to lower the bathers in the mikveh below underground in order to reach the resulting water.

Source: Channel 14 News