BATTLE VIDEO: Targeted airstrike on Hamas planting explosives
The IDF releases footage showing a group of Hamas operatives being targeted in an airstrike while trying to plant explosive devices in northern Gaza's Jabalia.
IDF Spokesperson 12:40 PM
The military reports that combat engineers have discovered and neutralized over 300 booby-trapped buildings in the area.
Meanwhile, infantry and armored units have killed multiple gunmen in close combat and by coordinating strikes. The IDF also recovered a camera and an explosive device from a backpack carried by a killed Hamas operative.
