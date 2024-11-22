NOV 22, 2024 JLM 65°F 06:28 PM 11:28 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BATTLE VIDEO: Targeted airstrike on Hamas planting explosives

The IDF releases footage showing a group of Hamas operatives being targeted in an airstrike while trying to plant explosive devices in northern Gaza's Jabalia.

IDF Spokesperson 12:40 PM

The military reports that combat engineers have discovered and neutralized over 300 booby-trapped buildings in the area.

Meanwhile, infantry and armored units have killed multiple gunmen in close combat and by coordinating strikes. The IDF also recovered a camera and an explosive device from a backpack carried by a killed Hamas operative.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Joe Cross 4 hours ago
Shucks. I wanted to see them go boom.
Cindy 6 hours ago
Should have done it while they were burying it.
G Green 6 hours ago
🙏💙🇮🇱❤️🇺🇲
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Operation Northern Arrows Palestine = Hamas = ISIS ISRAEL - IRAN WAR "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Biblical Archaeology Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas Israeli Technology Hezbollah The Bible IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews