Israeli foreign minister preparing free trade deal with Vietnam

(July 25, 2023 / JNS) Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Jerusalem on Monday with visiting Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister (one of four) Tran Luu Quang. The two marked 30 years of relations between their nations and made preparations for the signing of a free trade agreement between Israel and Vietnam.

Cohen said that trade between the countries reached $2 billion last year and that the new agreement will promote the Israeli economy and lower import costs.

The two also talked about expanding bilateral ties, which Cohen said will increase trade, tourism and cooperation.