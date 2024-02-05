FEB 6, 2024 JLM 47°F 07:32 AM 12:32 AM EST
More Than 3,000 Terrorists Captured Since Start of War in Gaza

Since the start of the war in Gaza, more than 3,000 people suspected of engaging in terrorist activities have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria Division and the Jordan Valleys region by Israeli security forces

TPS News Agency

Of the arrested, over 1,350 are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas

Most recently, forces from the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) and Border Police overnight arrested 33 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria who are suspected of terrorist activities.

In the Ein Beit al Ma refugee camp in Nablus, a wanted person was arrested who is suspected of shooting at the security forces.

In Kfar Beit Ummar, south of Jerusalem, Israeli forces confiscated a bag containing dozens of ready-to-use Molotov cocktails.

In the city of Hebron forces arrested five wanted persons and confiscated terrorist funds.

In the city of Tulkarm and in the village of Silwad, Israel forces arrested eight wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces.

Comments
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
Hang them all
Hiram Moran 7 hours ago
What a shame I wouldn't capture any of them they aren't worth keeping in prison
Elena Caddell 13 hours ago
DONT KEEP THEM! Send them back in body bags
Mike Galarneau 14 hours ago
Why Capture? Worms gotta eat too!
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱VICTORIOUS & MIGHTY🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 🙏Glory to G-d🙏
Syble Presswood 15 hours ago
Way to go IDF ! May God continue to bless you and lead you to victory.!!
ronald singer 15 hours ago
In 1993 when most saw the Oslo Accords danger, Israel needed oversight of Arab education !
