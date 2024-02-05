More Than 3,000 Terrorists Captured Since Start of War in Gaza

Of the arrested, over 1,350 are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas

Most recently, forces from the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) and Border Police overnight arrested 33 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria who are suspected of terrorist activities.

In the Ein Beit al Ma refugee camp in Nablus, a wanted person was arrested who is suspected of shooting at the security forces.

In Kfar Beit Ummar, south of Jerusalem, Israeli forces confiscated a bag containing dozens of ready-to-use Molotov cocktails.

In the city of Hebron forces arrested five wanted persons and confiscated terrorist funds.

In the city of Tulkarm and in the village of Silwad, Israel forces arrested eight wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces.