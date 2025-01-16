JAN 16, 2025 JLM 54°F 10:47 PM 03:47 PM EST
Israel expects ‘dozens of corpses’ among first freed hostages

Some of the families of the hostages will be “surprised” to discover that their loved ones were murdered.

World Israel News

The Israeli authorities are expecting “dozens” of dead bodies to be returned to Israel, during the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas that appears to be imminent.

On Wednesday, president-elect Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had okayed an agreement, which would see a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of some of the Israeli hostages held by the terror group for more than 15 months.

Notably, the first stage of the deal will see Hamas return 33 hostages to Israel – but it’s unclear how many of those captives are still alive.

 

A report from Hebrew-language outlet Walla noted that some of the families of the hostages will be “surprised” to discover that their loved ones were murdered.

 

“According to what we understand, dozens of abductees will return as corpses. Alongside the great joy of families who will celebrate with their loved ones after returning from captivity alive, there will be families shattered by this, and we will provide them with the necessary help,” officials told Walla.

The officials stressed that being able to give their loved ones a proper burial in Israel would provide much-needed closure to the families of slain hostages

The State of Israel will provide logistical and psychological support to families during the process of finally laying their loved ones to rest, officials said.

“This is our mission, and we will do our duty to the families. We should expect to see difficult scenes with coffins [returned to Israel],” they said.

 

“It is going to be difficult, but just as we managed on October 7, we will do everything in the most sensitive way and give each kidnapped person the respect they deserve with a dignified burial,” they added.

Although the deal has been widely touted by American and Qatari officials, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still has not officially announced that the deal has been finalized.


Image - Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
