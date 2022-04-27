Jordan thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons and ammunition from Syria

Jordan has announced that it has thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and ammunition into its territory, which came through its northern border and is aimed at Syria.

According to an announcement by an official military official in the General Command of the Jordanian army, published by the news agency "Petra", the attempt took place on Saturday night. "Identification procedures were activated that led to the withdrawal of the infiltrators and after inspecting the area, a number of weapons and ammunition were seized and they were transferred to the competent authorities."

The source stressed that the armed forces would deal forcefully and firmly with any attempt at infiltration or smuggling to protect the borders and prevent anyone who tried to sabotage Jordan's national security. Following a significant increase in the rate of smuggling and infiltration, there were a number of fire incidents that ultimately resulted in the killing of an officer and another soldier in the Jordanian army in the armed clashes with the smugglers.

The Jordanian authorities, according to the news site - Syria TV, sent a number of messages to the Assad regime, demanding control of drug smuggling operations from southern Syria into the kingdom and not being complacent to it, emphasizing that "Syria has become one of the main drug-producing countries."

The website further noted that cross-border smuggling increased after the Assad regime took over Daraa district.