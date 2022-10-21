04:10 AM 09:10 PM EST OCT 22, 2022 JLM 62°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Graffiti of medieval knight discovered in Jerusalem

Archeologists discover charcoal inscription by Swiss noble Knight Adrian von Bubenberg on a wall on Mount Zion.

Israel 21C 07:30 21 hours ago

Archeologists have discovered a 15th century graffiti inscription thought to be by one of Switzerland’s most admired medieval military figures, on a wall in the King David Tomb complex on Mount Zion in Jerusalem.

Adrian von Bubenberg, a knight who won a famous victory at the Battle of Murten in 1476, came on pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 1466 and on his visit either he or his son – also called Adrian – left a charcoal inscription of his name and family emblem on a wall in Jerusalem.

Image -  Shai Halevi, Israel Antiquities Authority

Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200