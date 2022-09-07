10:20 PM 03:20 PM EST SEP 8, 2022 JLM 72°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Palestinian ‘Ghost Hospitals’ Squander $220 Million in Aid

The Palestinian Authority’s outrageous corruption was laid bare in a recent exposé about hundreds of millions of dollars of UK taxpayer money squandered by Mahmoud Abbas’ regime.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 18:00 07.09.2022 a day ago

A special report this week by the UK’s Jewish Chronicle (JC) exposed a facet of corruption the Palestinian Authority has managed largely to conceal from the West. The report focuses on “two ghost hospitals,” which were built using over $220 million (£200 million) of British taxpayer money.

“The two-year-old Mahmoud Abbas general hospital in Halhul, near Hebron, lies deserted, due to incompetence and corruption,” reported the JC. The other “ghost hospital” is “a 50-acre hole in the ground” where “millions have been wasted.”

Image - Flash90

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Tony Pettitt 02:35 17 hours ago
Stupid people who still trust the Palestinian Authority should be executed for wasting taxpayers money on these thieves ￼
CaptJinx Marine 21:35 a day ago
And they think we are their enemy.
0/200