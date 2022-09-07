Palestinian ‘Ghost Hospitals’ Squander $220 Million in Aid

A special report this week by the UK’s Jewish Chronicle (JC) exposed a facet of corruption the Palestinian Authority has managed largely to conceal from the West. The report focuses on “two ghost hospitals,” which were built using over $220 million (£200 million) of British taxpayer money.



“The two-year-old Mahmoud Abbas general hospital in Halhul, near Hebron, lies deserted, due to incompetence and corruption,” reported the JC. The other “ghost hospital” is “a 50-acre hole in the ground” where “millions have been wasted.”



Image - Flash90