Israel ranked 4th-best-performing economy among OECD countries in 2022

The British weekly cited Israel’s well-performing economy as one of the “pleasant surprises” in 2022 “despite the political chaos” wrought by the government’s collapse.

Israel’s economy shared 4th place with Spain after Ireland. Greece scored the top spot followed by Portugal in second place. Japan, France, and Italy made it into the top 10. Meanwhile, the US economy, which grew at a rate of 0.2%, ranked 20th.

Countries, including Spain and Israel, that are not dependent on oil and gas delivery from Russia fared better than average, the survey found.

Source TOI