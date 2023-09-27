Erdogan says Netanyahu could visit Turkey as early as October

i24News reports that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan released tentative dates for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit to Turkey, saying it could be as early as October or November, broadcasters reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Erdogan added that he would reciprocate with visit to Israel after Netanyahu's trip to Turkey. The Israeli Channel 12 news earlier reported that the Turkish president would visit on the October 29.



As part of the Israeli media report, Erdogan was interested in marking the 100-year anniversary of the Turkish Republic, on October 29, by praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque.



Netanyahu had recently met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-level Week in New York City, the two discussed "regional and international issues, including normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia."

The tweeted statement by Netanyahu’s office (PMO) also remarked on the improving ties between the countries, and the two leaders decided to “continue advancing bilateral relations in trade, economic matters and energy.”



“The two leaders extended reciprocal invitations to visit Israel and Türkiye; it was agreed to coordinate the visits, which will take place soon,” the statement had already alluded to.

Erdogan, for his part, had also urged cooperation in energy, technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and cyber security.



Source - i24News/X - Image - Erdogan/X