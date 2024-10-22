Hezbollah rockets target central Israel, pummel north

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon fired about five rockets at central Israel early Tuesday morning, setting off sirens across the region including in Tel Aviv.

Air defense systems downed most of the projectiles, with one striking an open area, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Simultaneously, the Iranian terror proxy fired some 15 rockets at the Upper Galilee and northern Golan Heights, most of which were intercepted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier, Hezbollah targeted the Haifa region with five projectiles, which were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the military destroyed a “suspicious aerial target” fired from Lebanon at Israel.

Fifty-nine people—28 Israeli civilians and 29 IDF soldiers, as well as a Thai national and an Indian citizen—have been killed by Hezbollah fire since the terror group opened a front against Israel the day after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of some 1,200 people, according to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Some 570 additional people have been wounded in Israel, including about 340 civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah financial sites across Lebanon overnight Sunday, including in Beirut.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, it attacked dozens of facilities and sites used by the Iranian proxy to fund its terrorist activities against the Jewish state.

“These funds, which Hezbollah used for terror activities, were stored by the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which directly funds Hezbollah’s terror activities, including the purchase of weapons and payments to operatives in Hezbollah’s military wing,” the IDF said.

The IDF said on Monday that over the past 24 hours, troops in Southern Lebanon had located and dismantled large quantities of Hezbollah weaponry, including anti-tank missiles, launchers aimed at Israeli communities, RPG launchers, munitions, explosives, grenades and additional combat equipment.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday during a visit to the northern border that the offensive against Hezbollah was seriously degrading the Iranian-backed terror army.

“Not only are we defeating the enemy [Hezbollah], but we are destroying them in all the villages along the border, in the places that Hezbollah planned to use as launchpads for attacks against Israel. In those places, instead there is now a presence of IDF troops, overwhelming the terrorists,” Gallant told soldiers serving in the IDF’s 98th Paratroopers Division.



Image - Yossi Zamir/Flash9