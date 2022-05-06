6 May, 2022 02:03
University of Melbourne: Antisemitic motion is not the position of the university
Newsrael News Desk 13:30 04.05.2022 2 days ago

The University of Melbourne has reacted to the anti-Zionist motion passed by the Students Council last week which also called for an academic boycott.

A spokesperson for the university told J-Wire: “The University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) is a self-governing body and operates as a separate entity to the University.

This anti-Semitic motion, narrowly passed in a vote by 16 members of the UMSU Students’ Council, is not the position of the University of Melbourne; nor is it one that is endorsed or supported by the University.

# Anti-Israel action
Bro Hes 17:12 04.05.2022 a day ago
Here in USAmerica, wife Jill of hubby Biden has told him not to visit and damage Israel and nations more; but husband sleepy Joe follows such Australian bigots only. Amen אמנ. USAGOP: 99% USMilitary.
Gary Craig 13:43 04.05.2022 2 days ago
New ledgislation is needed in the free world countries to strip the legal rights of entities on campus that corrupt the laws of the country or push for non free world action that’s anti freedom
