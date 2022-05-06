University of Melbourne: Antisemitic motion is not the position of the university

The University of Melbourne has reacted to the anti-Zionist motion passed by the Students Council last week which also called for an academic boycott.

A spokesperson for the university told J-Wire: “The University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) is a self-governing body and operates as a separate entity to the University.

This anti-Semitic motion, narrowly passed in a vote by 16 members of the UMSU Students’ Council, is not the position of the University of Melbourne; nor is it one that is endorsed or supported by the University.