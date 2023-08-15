Israeli Foreign Minister leaving for Paraguay, Uruguay visit

Israeli Foreign Minister is leaving today for diplomatic visits to Paraguay and Uruguay.

Cohen will attend the inauguration of Paraguayan President Santiago Pena in Asuncion on Tuesday.

The event is expected to include dignitaries from around the world, including the King of Spain, and the Presidents of Brazil and Argentina.

During the visit, Cohen is expected to meet with Pena, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, as well as senior officials from other Latin American countries.

It is the first visit to South America by an Israeli Foreign Minister in more than 10 years.

Pena has said that he will move the Paraguayan embassy back to Jerusalem. The country had followed the US in moving its embassy to Jerusalem for a short time in 2018, but withdrew it again following the elections in Paraguay that year.