The government approves more than a billion shekels to strengthen Jerusalem

The government will today (Sunday) approve a series of decisions to strengthen Jerusalem at a cost of more than NIS 1 billion, including a new five-year economic plan worth NIS 625 million and expanding the activities of the right-wing Elad organization in the east of the city.

After several years in which government decisions for Jerusalem Day were limited due to the lack of budget and transitional governments, this is significant news for Jerusalem. The government will vote on a new economic five-year plan for transportation in Jerusalem at a cost of NIS 360 million, which includes NIS 110 million for the promotion of bicycle paths in the city and NIS 200 million for the promotion of public transportation in the city.

The government will also approve an additional NIS 20 million for the restoration of the Tiferet Yisrael Synagogue - a synagogue located in the Jewish Quarter that was destroyed during the War of Independence, and its reconstruction began in 2014.