Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi declared dead

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi, previously believed to be alive in Hamas captivity, was murdered during the terror group’s attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and his body taken to Gaza, Channel 12 reported on Monday, the first anniversary of the massacre.

Shtivi, 28, was murdered by terrorist infiltrators along with his friends while they were attempting to escape from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel.

He was considered missing until early January when his family officially learned that he was abducted. On Monday morning, they were informed of his death.

The Israel Defense Forces said Shtivi was declared dead based on new intelligence.

“The decision to declare him dead was based on intelligence information that was confirmed by a panel of experts from the Health Ministry, together with participants from the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Israel Police,” the military said, adding that “the IDF operates with a range of methods to try and gather information on the hostages in Gaza.”

Hamas is still holding his body.

Idan leaves behind his parents, Eli and Dalit; three siblings; and his partner, Stav.

The terrorist attack began as Shtivi and his friends were arriving at the festival in the morning. They started to drive toward the center of the country due to the rocket fire but were confronted by armed terrorists, who opened fire on them.

“The Hostage Families Headquarters mourns the murder of Idan Shtivi,” the organization said.

“We share in the deep sorrow of the family. Idan Shtivi loved nature, photography and animals. He was deeply connected to dogs and animals and was supposed to begin his second year of studies in sustainability and governance at Reichman University. Idan always thought of others and sacrificed himself for the sake of others.”

The organization added that “On Oct. 7, Idan arrived early in the morning at the Nova festival to document his friends who were performing and leading workshops, but he didn’t manage to enter. When the attack began, Idan helped a man and woman he had just met at the exit of the site to escape, a choice that eventually led to his abduction.”

The Tikva Forum of hostage families also expressed their condolences in a statement.

“Idan was killed while giving his all to help and save the lives of others – and that is how we will remember him,” the organization said.

“We share in the sorrow of the Shtivi family, pray that he will soon arrive at the grave of Israel, and look forward to the swift return of all the captives.”

A total of 1,200 people were killed in the attack, including 364 at the music festival. Thousands more were wounded and 251 kidnapped to Gaza, where 101 are still being held captive, including 97 from Oct. 7. The IDF has confirmed that 34 of the 97 hostages from Oct. 7 are no longer alive.

