WATCH: First Orthodox Player Makes NBA G League Debut!

Ryan Turell made his NBA’s G League debut, the organization’s minor league division, playing for Motor City Cruise.

Being drafted means Turell is eligible to replace an NBA player on the injured list, and could even be called up to sub in for a lackluster performer. Turell could become the first Shabbat-observant NBA player!

A former Yeshiva University player, he is the first Orthodox Jew to play in the G League and hopes to become the first to play in the NBA!

A huge mazel tov to Ryan! Best of Luck!

