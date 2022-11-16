10:33 PM 03:33 PM EST NOV 16, 2022 JLM 56°F
WATCH: First Orthodox Player Makes NBA G League Debut!

For many aspiring NBA players, the G League is the first stop on the way to the big time. Orthodox basketball star Ryan Turell took a major step toward accomplishing his goal of playing for the NBA.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 14:00 9 hours ago

Ryan Turell made his NBA’s G League debut, the organization’s minor league division, playing for Motor City Cruise.
Being drafted means Turell is eligible to replace an NBA player on the injured list, and could even be called up to sub in for a lackluster performer. Turell could become the first Shabbat-observant NBA player!

A former Yeshiva University player, he is the first Orthodox Jew to play in the G League and hopes to become the first to play in the NBA!

A huge mazel tov to Ryan! Best of Luck!

.

Comments
19:28 an hour ago
We’re proud to have Ryan here in MOTOWN!!!
John Ross 12:06 8 hours ago
Ridiculous some games are played Friday evening or Saturday so that means he wouldn’t be able to play or they might practice on the Sabbath
