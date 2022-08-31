'The man who freed Soviet Jewry' - Jews mourn Gorbachev

Jewish organizations mourn the death of Mikhail Gorbachev remembering him as the leader who lifted the Iron Curtain and allowed about two million Soviet Jews to practice their religion freely or emigrate which the vast majority did.

He opened the doors of the Soviet Union and allowed the country's Jews to emigrate, most of them to Israel but also many to the United States Canada and Europe between 1989 and 1999 more than three-quarters of a million Soviet Jews emigrated to Israel alone according to data collected by Mark told of the Hebrew University.

Source: INN