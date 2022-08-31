08:05 AM 01:05 AM EST SEP 1, 2022 JLM 71°F
'The man who freed Soviet Jewry' - Jews mourn Gorbachev

Jewish organizations mourn the death of the last Soviet leader, who lifted the Iron Curtain, and freed 3 million Soviet Jews.

Newsrael News Desk 07:00 a day ago

Jewish organizations mourn the death of Mikhail Gorbachev remembering him as the leader who lifted the Iron Curtain and allowed about two million Soviet Jews to practice their religion freely or emigrate which the vast majority did.

He opened the doors of the Soviet Union and allowed the country's Jews to emigrate, most of them to Israel but also many to the United States Canada and Europe between 1989 and 1999 more than three-quarters of a million Soviet Jews emigrated to Israel alone according to data collected by Mark told of the Hebrew University.

Source: INN

Comments
Susan 13:58 15 hours ago
God rest his soul.
Rhoda Wright 09:06 20 hours ago
A very remarkable man! Know wonder they mourn for Gorbachev ! He recognized Jewish importance in the world
