Wave of Israeli Arab homicides continues as 2 killed in drive-by shooting

The men, both in their twenties, were shot while driving on Route 40 near the Lehavim Junction north of Beersheva. They were declared dead at Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center.

A third victim is in moderate condition. It wasn’t clear if he was in the same car.

The police’s initial findings are that the shooting was related to a dispute between rival gangs in Rahat. An abandoned burnt car was found in a nearby area and police are investigating if it was connected to the shooting.

On Tuesday evening, 19-year-old Iham Abu Saleh was shot and killed in Shfar’am, an Israeli Arab city near Haifa. It is believed that Abu Saleh, who played for the local Union Bnei Shfar’am professional soccer team, was killed during a robbery that went awry.

According to the Abraham Initiative, a Jewish-Arab organization which promotes Arab integration into Israel society, the Negev killings bring to 144 the number of Arab Israelis killed in criminal violence since the beginning of 2023.

This year’s spike in violence is attributed to organized crime groups fighting turf battles and trying to eliminate rivals. Arab criminal organizations have been involved in extortion, money laundering, and trafficking in weapons, drugs and women.

Local leaders have called on the government to take action.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports giving the Shin Bet security agency a more active role in fighting the rising crime, but this suggestion is opposed by Arab leaders and Shin Bet officials.